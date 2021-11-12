EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1450

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the support level at 1.1450 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the resistance …
