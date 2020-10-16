EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1695

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the nearest support level at 1.1695 as worries about Brexit and Europe’s problems with coronavirus put pressure on the euro. EUR/USD traders continue to …
