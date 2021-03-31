EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1720

EUR/USD managed to settle below the support at 1.1750 and is trying to settle below the next support level at 1.1720 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat agaisnt a broad basket of currencies.
