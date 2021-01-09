EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.2310

EUR/USD is testing the nearest support level at 1.2310 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has settled near 89.50 and is trying to get to …
