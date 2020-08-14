EUR/USD continues to trade above 1.1800 as the U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currencies while traders wait for the release of GDP Growth Rate numbers for the Euro Area. The U.S. Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Trying To Stay Above 1.1800 - August 14, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Down but not out, bulls well-positioned to rally on retail sales - August 14, 2020
- EUR/USD Analysis: Range-play intact amid uncertainty over US fiscal stimulus - August 14, 2020