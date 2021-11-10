EUR/USD is currently moving towards the support at 1.1560 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is moving towards the resistance level at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1560 - November 10, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Ahead Of Inflation Reports - November 10, 2021
- USD to outshine peers on a hawkish Fed – Nordea - November 10, 2021