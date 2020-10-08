EUR/USD managed to stay above the key support level at 1.1750 and continues its attempts to gain additional upside momentum as the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Losing Ground Against Euro - October 8, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar eases alongside fears - October 8, 2020
- EUR/USD seen at 1.17 on a one-month view – Rabobank - October 8, 2020