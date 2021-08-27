Euro Moves Higher Ahead Of The Weekend. EUR/USD is moving towards the resistance level at 1.1775 while the U.S. dollar is under some pressure against a broad basket of currencies.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Losing Some Ground Ahead Of Powell’s Speech - August 27, 2021
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD recovering lost ground - August 27, 2021
- EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1770, focus on Jackson Hole - August 27, 2021