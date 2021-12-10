The main event of the day for foreign exchange market traders is the release of U.S. inflation data. Analysts expect that Inflation Rate increased by 0.7% month-over-month in Nove …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat Ahead Of Inflation Data - December 10, 2021
- EUR/USD Analysis: Traders await US CPI before placing near-term directional bets - December 10, 2021
- GBP/USD could fall to around 1.25 as EUR/USD falls to 1.06 – SocGen - December 10, 2021