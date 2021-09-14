Euro Moves Higher Against U.S. Dollar. EUR/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.1830 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of curren …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Under Pressure Ahead Of Inflation Data - September 14, 2021
- EUR/USD to enjoy considerable gains on a break above 1.1910 – SocGen - September 14, 2021
- EUR/USD set to slump towards the 1.17 level – OCBC - September 14, 2021