Euro Is Losing Ground Agaisnt U.S. Dollar. EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the support at 1.2130 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of curr …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Shows Strength Ahead Of The Weekend - February 26, 2021
- NAB Currency Forecasts: Pound, Australian Dollar Gains, “No Change To Medium-term USD Bearish View - February 26, 2021
- EUR/USD set to end the week on a sour note, drops sharply back below 1.2100 - February 26, 2021