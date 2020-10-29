EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Tries To Continue Its Upside Move

EUR/USD is flat after yesterday’s sell-off while the U.S. dollar is little changed against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has recently made an attempt to settle above the 50 EMA …
