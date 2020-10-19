EUR/USD is losing some ground at the start of the week while the U.S. dollar is little changed against a broad basket of currencies. On Friday, EU reported inflation data that was fully in line with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD to revisit the 1.1695 interim support – Commerzbank - October 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Virus Worries Put Pressure On Euro - October 19, 2020
- EUR/USD: Pressure mounts in the near-term - October 19, 2020