A poor week for EUR/USD saw the pair easing down towards 1.22 after reaching a peak of 1.25 in early February. Risk-off conditions seemed to favour the Dollar as weakness in European stocks appeared to spook Euro bulls concerned that the ECB’s more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Vulnerable On Correction Though With Caution - February 11, 2018
- EUR/USD: Danske Bank Believe Euro Will Trade Between 1.21-1.26 For A Few Months - February 11, 2018
- NZD/USD: UOB Forecast NZ Dollar To Trade Sideways After Correction - February 11, 2018