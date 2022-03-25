EUR/USD is still deciding between a bull breakout of the bear flag or a double top selloff back to the March low. – Currently, the market is around the midpoint of the March …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Deciding Between Bull Breakout Or Double Top Selloff - March 25, 2022
- EUR/USD glued to the 1.0980-1.1000 region in choppy trading session - March 25, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD longs may become terminally ill - March 25, 2022