EUR/USD is aiming to scale lower towards the critical support of 0.9900 amid hawkish Fed bets. As per the CME FedWatch tool, more than 80% odds are favoring a 75 bps rate hike. Germany is exploring …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD decline towards 0.9900 as odds soar for a full percent Fed rate hike - September 21, 2022
- EUR/USD portrays pre-Fed anxiety below 1.000, ECBSpeak, FOMC actions in focus - September 20, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Floats above fortnight-old support near 0.9950, bears keep reins - September 20, 2022