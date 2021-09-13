If the pair declines underneath the SMAs, the next immediate support could come from the 1.1610-1.1665 zone. Steeper decreases could open the door for the 1.1420 barrier, taken from the inside swing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD sinks to new lows near 1.1770, dollar looks stronger - September 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Declines Below 1.1800; Neutral-To-Bearish Bias - September 13, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gives Up Gains to End Week Whimpering - September 13, 2021