EUR/USD is eyeing more weakness towards 1.0440 as investors have underpinned the risk aversion theme. Expectations for a higher interest rate peak have triggered recession fears in the United States …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD declines towards 1.0440 as focus shifts to ECB Lagarde’s speech - December 6, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast – Trader Reaction to 1.0442 Pivot Sets the Early Tone - December 6, 2022
- EUR Decided to Sky-Rocket - December 6, 2022