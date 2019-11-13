EUR/USD off four-week lows but downside risks persist. USD/CNY’s rise amid trade uncertainty could limit the EUR bulls. Focus stays on Eurozone data, US CPI and Powell’s testimony. EUR/USD trades …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD forecast: Shows some resilience near 1.10 mark ahead of US CPI, Powell’s testimony - November 13, 2019
- EUR/USD defends 1.1000 ahead of key data, Powell’s testimony - November 13, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near one-month lows - November 12, 2019