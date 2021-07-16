Eurozone CPI, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will decorate calendar, qualitative factors are crucial. EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1810, reverses the early Asian losses, heading into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD defends 1.1800, focus on EU, US consumer-centric data
Eurozone CPI, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will decorate calendar, qualitative factors are crucial. EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1810, reverses the early Asian losses, heading into …