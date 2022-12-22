EUR/USD is bouncing from near 1.0600 amid a fresh spurt of US Dollar selling. Investors cheer a ‘Santa rally’ while EUR/USD also cheers falling Treasury yields. EUR/USD defends the rising channel …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD defends channel support above 1.0600 amid renewed US Dollar selling - December 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Bulls to Target $1.07 on US Jobless Claims and GDP Numbers - December 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast – Uncertainty Continues to Dominate EUR/USD Trade - December 21, 2022