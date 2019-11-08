EUR/USD is attempting a bounce from the 50-day average support. US 10-year yield has pulled back from three-month highs. Risk-off, if any, could bode well for the EUR. EUR/USD fell for the fourth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro regroups at 110.480 after U.S. dollar rallied - November 8, 2019
- EUR/USD defends key support, focus on US Treasury yields - November 7, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Resting above 50-day MA support - November 7, 2019