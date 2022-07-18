We noted that downward momentum has not improved by much and the odds for a sustained decline below 0.9920 are not high. EUR subsequently rebounded and closed higher by 0.71% (NY close of 1.0087), its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Diminishing bets for a drop to 0.9920 – UOB - July 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Upside potential seems limited ahead of ECB on Thursday - July 18, 2022
- European markets set for firmer open, as US dollar slips back - July 18, 2022