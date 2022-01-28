In the view of economists at Scotiabank, the EUR/USD pair will remain on a path toward 1.10 as price action points to continued losses to a test of 1.11. Resistance is located at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Dip below 1.11 to clear the way for substantial losses to 1.10 – Scotiabank - January 28, 2022
- EUR/USD turns positive near 1.1160 post US PCE - January 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weakness looks far from abated - January 28, 2022