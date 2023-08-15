EUR/USD extended its losses on Tuesday for two straight days and clings above the 1.0900 figure after solid data from the United States (US) reignited worries of additional tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) amidst a resilient US economy. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD exchanges hands at 1.0903, gaining 0.02% as the Asian session begins.

