EUR/USD dips back to low 1.1320s, eroding day’s gains with Putin to recognise breakaway East Ukraine regions

EUR/USD dipped in recent trade as confirmation of Putin’s recognition of breakaway Ukrainian regions triggered fears of further escalation. The pair dipped back to the 1.1320 area to then find support …
