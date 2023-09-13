EUR/USD is little changed in the low 1.07 area. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Spot gains from the low 1.07 area on Tuesday have reversed somewhat through overnight trade but the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Dips to the low 1.07 area continue to draw support – Scotiabank - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD should hold support down at 1.0700 – ING - September 13, 2023
- EUR/USD: US Inflation day, possible Euro’s new local lows remain on the game - September 13, 2023