EUR/USD snaps two days of straight gains drop on hawkish remarks by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, who shared a panel with the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD dives on speculations for additional hikes after Fed Chair Powell remarks - June 28, 2023
- US Dollar Shines Bright after Powell’s Hawkish Stance, Key Tech Levels to Watch - June 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Beyond the short term, expect a structural appreciation of the Dollar against the Euro – Natixis - June 28, 2023