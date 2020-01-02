A late December dollar sell-off has pulled EUR/USD sharply higher through $1.1200. However, trading this pair over recent months builds a certain degree of caution over apparent breakouts. Trending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Dollar sell-off has pulled the pair sharply higher through $1.1200 [Video] - January 2, 2020
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD likely to fall back - January 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looking at a Trend Change - January 2, 2020