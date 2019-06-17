EUR/USD invalidates the double bottom breakout on Friday. The market expects the Fed to cut rates by 50 basis points this year. The ECB is seen keeping negative rates until Q2, 2023. The bullish case …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Double bottom breakout fails ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD invalidates the double bottom breakout on Friday. The market expects the Fed to cut rates by 50 basis points this year. The ECB is seen keeping negative rates until Q2, 2023. The bullish case …