In the view of Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group, the downward momentum in EUR/USD appears to be dwindling. 24-hour view: We expected EUR to trade in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Downside momentum loses traction – UOB - August 22, 2023
- EUR/USD trades with a positive bias above 1.0900 mark amid modest USD weakness - August 22, 2023
- EUR/USD holding at 1.0912 daily resistance [Video] - August 21, 2023