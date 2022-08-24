FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang noted the current weakness in EUR/USD could mitigate above 1.0035 level. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Downside pressure alleviated above 1.0035 – UOB - August 24, 2022
- EUR/USD remains sideways around a potential cushion at 0.9950, US Durable Goods Orders buzz - August 24, 2022
- US dollar takes a pause after weak US data - August 24, 2022