EUR/USD is moving lower below the 1.1000 support. It broke a rising channel with support near 1.0950 on the 4-hour chart. Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below the 1.1000 level, the 100 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD drops again and could revisit 1.0850 - August 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears approach 1.0900 as sour sentiment, firmer yields propel US Dollar - August 13, 2023
- PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1686 vs. 7.1587 previous - August 13, 2023