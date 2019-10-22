EUR/USD loses the grip and drops to 1.1140, daily lows. Lack of further progress in Brexit hits sentiment. German Bund yields deflate from recent tops. The upside momentum in the single currency is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD drops and tests daily lows near 1.1140 - October 22, 2019
- EUR/USD: Steady trading – Commerzbank - October 22, 2019
- US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up - October 22, 2019