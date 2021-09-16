EUR/USD drops back towards 1.1800, ECB’s Lagarde, US Retail Sales eyed

Bulls need Lagarde to join ECB hawks, softer US Retail Sales for August. EUR/USD reverses recent gains, offered around intraday low near 1.1810 ahead of Thursday’s European session. The major currency …
