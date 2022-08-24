The EUR/USD dropped to the lowest level since December 2002, reaching 0.9942. It remains under pressure, testing levels under the 0.9950 support area. A stronger US dollar across the board is pushing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD drops below 0.9950, lowest since December 2002 - August 24, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stays fragile while below parity - August 24, 2022
- EUR/USD: Bears retake control and retest 0.9930 - August 24, 2022