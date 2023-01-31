EUR/USD has extended its downside below 1.0850 as the risk-off impulse has strengthened. Following the footprints of the German GDP, Eurozone GDP could display a contraction too. The street is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD drops further below 1.0850 as USD Index recovers firmly, Eurozone GDP eyed - January 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers cheer three-week-old support break around 1.0850 - January 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Waiting for the Fed and the ECB - January 30, 2023