EUR/USD reverses sharply from 1.2070 to test again 1.2000. The EUR/USD dropped to test 1.2000 during the last hours following Lagarde’s press conference and amid a stronger US dollar. The DXY printed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD drops to 1.2000 after Lagarde as DXY turns positive - April 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Post ECB, bears complete a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement - April 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Risk aversion boost the greenback after an uneventful ECB - April 22, 2021