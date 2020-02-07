EUR/USD drops to 4-month lows near 1.0960, NFP eyed

EUR/USD loses the grip further and tests the 1.0965/60 band. USD-buying, risk-on mood weigh on the pair. US Non-farm Payrolls next of relevance in the docket. The offered bias around the shared …
