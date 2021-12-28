US dollar gains momentums across the board on America hours; DXY gains 0.12%. Equity prices in Wall Street mostly in positive ground. EUR/USD breaks minor range, but remains sideways. The EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD drops to six day lows under 1.1300 - December 28, 2021
- EUR/JPY retreats further after being rejected from above 130.00 - December 28, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Optimism saving the day for the shared currency - December 28, 2021