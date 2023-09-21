EUR/USD extends losses due to Fed’s projection on rate hike in 2023 Fed maintained its existing benchmark policy rates at 5.5%. ECB’s indication of ending the policy tightening cycle exerts pressure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD drops to six-month low near 1.0630 on Fed - September 20, 2023
- Biden administration announces USD 82 million for right whale conservation - September 20, 2023
- EUR/USD falls into 1.0660 as Greenback bolstered by Fed - September 20, 2023