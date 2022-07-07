EUR/USD heads for lowest daily close since December 11, 2002. The EUR/USD failed to hold onto daily gain and fell to test the 1.0160 area. A weaker euro pushed the pair to the downside despite a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD drops to test multi-year lows amid a weaker euro - July 7, 2022
- UR/GBP forecast: Is it safe to buy the EUR to GBP dip? - July 7, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Negative view remains unchanged - July 7, 2022