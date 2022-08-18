EUR/USD drops towards 1.0150 amid risk-aversion, ahead of US data

The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks. EUR/USD is heading towards 1.0150, on the defensive amid a risk-averse environment in Thursday’s trading so far. The US …
