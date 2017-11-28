EUR/USD: dumped on EUR/GBP good-Brexit-news sell-off and US yields spiking

EUR/USD overdone on sterling flows? EUR/USD to find a safe haven bid at some stage? EUR/USD bears are all over it in the NY session with action kicking off and sending the dollar bid and US yields through the roof. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1846 …
