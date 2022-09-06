Yesterday, we expected EUR to break 0.9900 but we were of the view that ‘the next support at 0.9850 is unlikely to come under threat’. While our view was not wrong as EUR dropped to 0.9875, we did not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Dwindling bets for a close below 0.9900 – UOB - September 6, 2022
- EUR/USD aims to recapture 1.0000 magical figure as focus shifts to ECB policy - September 6, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have a bumpy road ahead, 0.9980 appears immediate hurdle - September 5, 2022