EUR/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety after refreshing two-week high the previous day. Hawkish comments from ECB officials versus moderate Fed talks propel Euro pair. Recent improvement in US data, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD eases below 1.0700 as Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony looms - March 6, 2023
- G10 FX Talking: Policy tightening delays the US dollar descent - March 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 1.0700 amid the risk-on mood - March 6, 2023