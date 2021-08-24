EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD snaps two-day uptrend, fades the bound off intraday low amid a sluggish session. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market seems …
