The pair fades the uptick to daily highs beyond 1.1350. The greenback finds support in the mid-96.00s so far. German IFO survey missed expectations in February. After briefly testing the 1.1350/60 ban…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD eases from tops beyond 1.1350 post-IFO - February 22, 2019
- EUR/USD Outlook: Extended Sideways Mode Looks For Fresh Signals - February 22, 2019
- USD Remains Relatively Stable Despite Soft Data - February 22, 2019