EUR/USD continues to ebb lower post-Lagarde’s more measures tone, though has found decent support at the 1.1400 level. Focus is on US CPI data on Thursday, which (if hot) could pump Fed tightening …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD ebbs lower towards 1.1400, finds support at big figure for now as US CPI looms - February 8, 2022
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Drifting Down from Highs - February 8, 2022
- Currency Buzz: EUR/USD Shows Mild Recovery After Briefly Dipping Below 1.1400 Mark - February 8, 2022