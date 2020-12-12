The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to extend the Pandemic Emergency Purchasing Programme (PEPP) and TLTRO accommodation and jawbone against EUR strength if staff projections outline even less …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: ECB to cap gains on the lack of inflationary pulse – Westpac - December 11, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: EU Budget Deal Positive For Euro, Euro-Dollar Rate In New 1.20-1.25 Range - December 11, 2020
- Brexit fears hold back GBP/USD, while EUR/USD, and AUD/USD gain ground - December 11, 2020